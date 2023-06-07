Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Major Shareholder Sells $374,647.80 in Stock

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $374,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45.

On Friday, May 26th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 12,602 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $172,647.40.

On Wednesday, May 24th, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of Prime Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,242,337.86.

Prime Medicine Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Prime Medicine stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. 296,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,801. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $11.07 and a one year high of $21.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

