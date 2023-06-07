Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,326,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,714 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 527.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,468,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $78,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,801 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,145 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,136. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

