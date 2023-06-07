Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Acquires New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 398,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,084,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,082,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 954,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 882,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 63,123 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 691.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 803,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 701,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 112,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on SNN shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.06) to GBX 1,000 ($12.43) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
