Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 148,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after buying an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,606,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,545,000 after buying an additional 1,906,940 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,514,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,078 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.28.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.44. 9,690,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,102,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $438.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

