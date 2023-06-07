Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Invests $13.12 Million in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $9.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $695.43. The company had a trading volume of 156,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $669.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $635.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $440.48 and a 1 year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

