Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 139,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,139,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

AVGO stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $794.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,038. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $663.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.13. The stock has a market cap of $331.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

