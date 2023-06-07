Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes $17.88 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 276,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,336,000 after buying an additional 2,928,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $884,090,000 after buying an additional 2,319,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.07.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of AMD traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.40. 67,881,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,462,207. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $130.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.67 billion, a PE ratio of 540.13, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,765 shares of company stock valued at $11,008,010 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

