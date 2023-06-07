Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,358 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,901,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.38.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

