Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Up 3.1%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.71 and last traded at C$18.27. 45,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 18,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.72.

Profound Medical Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$415.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 12.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.68.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 EPS for the current year.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

