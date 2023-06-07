ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Up 0.3%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating) by 1,123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.97% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.