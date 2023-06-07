Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,033,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BMY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.