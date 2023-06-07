Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,192,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in AT&T by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,490,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,799,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

