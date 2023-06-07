Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $24 Million Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,312 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.71% of Community Bank System worth $24,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally A. Steele acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBU shares. Raymond James raised shares of Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Articles

