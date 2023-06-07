Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $27.09 Million Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.56% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $27,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,279,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,237,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AQUA remained flat at $49.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $52.30.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $477.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

