Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.12% of Targa Resources worth $19,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $80.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

