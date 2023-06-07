Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.97. 647,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,625,562. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $298.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.92. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.