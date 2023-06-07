Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 13,484 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,484 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.35% of Lancaster Colony worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LANC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.60. The company had a trading volume of 33,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,341. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.91. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $116.85 and a 52-week high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.08 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.