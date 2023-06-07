Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 20,700 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $323,487,000 after buying an additional 412,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after buying an additional 2,015,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.