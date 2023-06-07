Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 10%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 18,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 302,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a current ratio of 49.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.
Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Purepoint Uranium Group
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.
