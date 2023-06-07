Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.40

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 6612583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.51 ($0.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7.33.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

