Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NOV in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOV. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. NOV has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NOV by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,660,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665,986 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NOV by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 433.0% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 4,690,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,393,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOV by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,810,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

