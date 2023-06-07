Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for PVH in a research report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $82.72 on Monday. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PVH by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,028 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $2,861,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 252,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after buying an additional 174,013 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

