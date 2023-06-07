QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $114.90. 3,997,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,844,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

