Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.02-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.00 million-$100.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.17 million. Quantum also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.09-$0.11 EPS.

Quantum Stock Performance

Shares of QMCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 645,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,303. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.56. Quantum has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $105.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Quantum

QMCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Quantum from $6.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Quantum from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Brian E. Cabrera sold 30,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $29,369.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,843.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quantum by 3,297.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,167 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Articles

