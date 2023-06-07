QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0015

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $352.68 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00023749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015249 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,356.42 or 0.99893859 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000084 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142462 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

