RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of RBC Bearings worth $61,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,880,000 after acquiring an additional 296,178 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,657,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,926,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

About RBC Bearings

NASDAQ:ROLL traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.11. 161,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.45 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.87 and a 200 day moving average of $224.60.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

