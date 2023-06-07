RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $77.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a one year low of $46.49 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a market cap of $734.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RCI Hospitality

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.