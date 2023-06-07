ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

RNW traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 555,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,395. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.72. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 556.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ReNew Energy Global

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.