Request Price Hits $0.0808 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last week, Request has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a market cap of $80.83 million and $704,753.58 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019780 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015271 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,454.13 or 1.00057158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08310787 USD and is up 2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $686,203.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

