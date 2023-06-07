Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Kimco Realty (KIM)

Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2023 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $21.00 to $18.00.

5/23/2023 – Kimco Realty is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2023 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $27.00 to $22.00.

5/18/2023 – Kimco Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/15/2023 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $24.00 to $22.00.

4/28/2023 – Kimco Realty was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/26/2023 – Kimco Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $24.00.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,161. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $23.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 383.35%.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

