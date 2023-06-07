ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider David Pendarvis Sells 1,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.79, for a total transaction of $329,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,729 shares in the company, valued at $19,721,536.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.64, for a total transaction of $356,460.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00.

Shares of NYSE:RMD traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day moving average of $219.99. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $247.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

