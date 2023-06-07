ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Down 0.1 %

RMD stock opened at $222.00 on Friday. ResMed has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $247.65. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total value of $327,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.23, for a total transaction of $327,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,223,810.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,032. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,549,959,000 after purchasing an additional 199,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,456,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,409,414,000 after buying an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $706,314,000 after buying an additional 103,438 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,071,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,260,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

See Also

