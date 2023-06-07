RGM Capital LLC Takes $24.10 Million Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 279,961 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,102,000. Splunk accounts for about 1.4% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Splunk at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $44,450,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after acquiring an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $38,949,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $5.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,976. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.10 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Splunk Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

