Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Up 6.5%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.30. 35,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 60,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPX. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Riley Exploration Permian Trading Up 8.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $808.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $67.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.79 per share, for a total transaction of $131,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, President Kevin Riley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 193,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,832,099.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.79 per share, for a total transaction of $131,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,774,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,717,572.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $783,128. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Further Reading

