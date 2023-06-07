Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

