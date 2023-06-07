Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Trimmed by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 24,684 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for 5.2% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 1.21% of Ross Stores worth $485,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

ROST traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 788,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.