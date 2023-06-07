Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 20,880 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,880 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IWN stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.04. 827,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,785. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $140.74.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

