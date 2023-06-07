Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 314 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24,218.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,711,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,404,000 after buying an additional 2,700,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6,926.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,576 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,033,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,530,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17,983.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,459,000 after purchasing an additional 403,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.14. 179,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,445. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $79.85 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAH has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

