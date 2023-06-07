Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $1,323.77. 14,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,448.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,471.67. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

