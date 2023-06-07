Roundview Capital LLC Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,632,304. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $522.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.