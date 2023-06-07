Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,039,368. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.27.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,085. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

