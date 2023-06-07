Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,033,858. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.