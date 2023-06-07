Roundview Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.74.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.66. 452,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

