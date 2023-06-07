Roundview Capital LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,003,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Eaton by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.37. The company had a trading volume of 655,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $187.38. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.93.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of research reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

