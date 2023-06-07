Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.20. 662,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,109. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

