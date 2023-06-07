Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 526,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.18. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.