RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Up 5.1%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 282,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 190,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBL shares. TheStreet cut shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $205.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.25.
In related news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,778,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.
