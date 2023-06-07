RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares Up 5.1%

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.08 and last traded at $12.84. Approximately 282,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 190,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBL shares. TheStreet cut shares of RumbleON from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $205.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.25.

RumbleON ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.19 million. RumbleON had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, with a total value of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,778,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

