Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

BRW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 9,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,977. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $99,000.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide investors with as high a level of current income as is consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on December 2, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

