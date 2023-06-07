Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.58. 30,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 302,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals assets. It holds interests in Back River Gold, Wishbone, and Hackett River projects. The company was founded on June 7, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

