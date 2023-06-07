Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.41-$7.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.65 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $1.89-$1.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Salesforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.74. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total transaction of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $126,454.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,784,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,300 shares of company stock valued at $37,217,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Salesforce by 79,500.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 46.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.